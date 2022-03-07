Festival returns to the screen this week after two year breaj

The event was on hiatus due to Covid but now the 2022 programme of screenings, talks, discussions and workshops for movie fans and film-makers has been announced. Taking place from March 9-13, the festival has the honour of bringing silent film back to Blackpool’s historic Opera House once again.Built in 1939 as a cine-variety theatre, the Opera House has a capacity of just under 3000 - making it the second largest theatre in the UK and gives the Winter Gardens Film Festival screening events a real sense of 1930’s Hollywood glamour.The programme kicks off with a schedule of films on Wednesday the 9th with the first day culminating in one of the festival’s highlights, live music performed on the mighty Opera House Wurlitzer.The organ is the only original Wurlitzer theatre organ remaining in a UK theatre, making it an instrument of national and historic significance.It is maintained by the Cannock Chase Organ Club, whose skilled organists will play on the day.Alec Walters will play guests in and out of the auditorium and David Ivory will provide a very special live accompaniment to the evening screening of silent classic Hindle Wakes.Based on the famous Stanley Houghton play of the 1910s Hindle Wakes follows a strong-minded young woman who challenges Edwardian society’s sexual double-standards.Estelle Brody takes on the role of millworker Fanny, who meets the wealthy mill-owner’s son Alan on a ‘wakes week’ holiday to Blackpool and embarks upon a casual affair.