Farewell to the fuzz for Funny Girls DJ Zoe as cast return for magic and mayhem at Blackpool's world famous show venue
Funny Girls DJ Zoe, the resort’s ‘hostess with the mostest’, had a close shave with the make-up chair in readiness for the return to the stage for the all new summer show.
Promising an ‘unforgettable comeback’ after seven months out of the spotlight, DJ Zoe, who has spent more than a quarter of a century welcoming audiences to the world famous venue in Dickson Road, underwent some serious pamper preparation for the glittering return.
And it started with the beard.
Having spent a lifetime dressing to impress in fabulous gowns, dripping in Swarovski crystals, and with nearly 50 pairs of heels, DJ Zoe, real name Adrian Thornton, enjoyed a little downtime and the chance to grow some facial hair for the first time in 27 years.
He said: “It’s been one hell of a year with a focus on hell, so the first time in heels and make up - I have to admit I was a bit anxious, wondering if I could get back into ‘Zoe mode’.
“Getting the drag on, the shoes, talking to people from stage.
“I rode onto stage on a mobility scooter for a big camp opening, to make a laugh of it and midway through the show I did give myself that pat on the back and say you know ‘She’s still got it!
“Getting rid of the beard was a little bit strange, like saying goodbye to an old friend.
I grew it in the first lockdown, I have been doing drag for 37 years so shaving was just natural to me.
“But I loved it and so many people said how much it suited me,’ he laughs, “I was able to hide a multitude of sins. I’m sad it’s gone but it has been great for us to be back with the customers and the show is very funny, a stunning finale, lots of feathers.”