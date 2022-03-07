Eye catching cars expected at Park's classic show

The Classic Car Show will take place within the park, off West Park Drive, on August 28. Admission is free for spectators, and £4 if attending with a vehicle.The event is organised by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group, and people who would like to take part with their cars are asked to contact the group via their website, www.bvpg.co.uk, where booking forms can be filled in and submitted.The car show will be the first of its kind in Stanley Park’s Italian Gardens since August 2019, as the Covid-19 outbreak placed restrictions on public events nationwide. The 2019 show was fully booked, with more than 250 vintage motor cars on eye-catching displayThis summer’s 2022 show will be followed by another classic car show on Lytham Green on September 11, which is expected to attracted around 300 vehicles.