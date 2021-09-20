Everything you need to know on Derren Brown and his brand new tour Showman which comes to Blackpool Opera House in October

Derren Brown returns to the stage with new show for the first time in six years.

The show is best described as an experience of wonder, magic, mind games and telepathy. He has been selling out houses across the world with his shows for almost 20 years to more than 1.6 million people.

Showman

The content of Showman remains a closely-guarded secret, but for any fans who have seen him before, you'll know you’re in for a powerhouse treat.

Of the new show Derren said: “All I can reveal at this point is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that’s what I find most interesting.

"There are places I’d like to take you where we haven’t been before. I always aim to have it deliver more than you’d expect.

"I’m excited to be at the starting point of that process. Getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year.”

The show will arrive in Blackpool for two nights from Friday October 1 to October 2.

Derren's stage shows

Derren's one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and he has received more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history.

He was awarded Olivier Awards – for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012)

He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to over 1.6M people.

Reviews for Showman so far say audiences are in for a powerhouse treat.

Previous shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) and Underground (2017, 2018) have also enjoyed critically acclaimed seasons in London’s West End.

In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret, which subsequently enjoyed a sell-out run at Broadway’s Cort Theatre.

Who is Derren Brown?

Born in Croydon, Derren Brown was first introduced to hypnosis attending a show of Martin S Taylor, As an student in Bristol, he started working as a conjuror, performing skills of close-up magic in bars and restaurants. He was later put in touch with a production company who helped launch his UK television career in December 2000 with a series of specials called Mind Control.

His name is now pretty much synonymous with the art of psychological manipulation and his thought-provoking and entertaining works include playing Russian Roulette live, convincing middle-managers to commit armed robbery, led the nation in a séance, stuck viewers at home to their sofas, successfully predicted the National Lottery, motivated a shy man to land a packed passenger plane at 30,000 feet, hypnotised a man to assassinate Stephen Fry, and created a zombie apocalypse for an unsuspecting participant after seemingly ending the world.

Alongside his stage and TV works he has written several best-selling books His 2017 US debut show SECRET won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.

He does not have magical powers or psychic ability, and neither does he ever use stooges or plants to achieve his work. The unwitting participants on his TV projects are entirely genuine (and entirely unwitting).

Performances

Friday 01 October 19:30

Saturday 02 October 14:30

Saturday 02 October 19:30

Tickets

From £21.50