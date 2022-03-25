Ever fancied yourself as a Miss Marple or Sherlock Holmes?

You can put your detecting skills to the test by coming to see Bispham CastAways interactive murder mystery, “Cruise of Carnage” by Belladonna Mysteries, directed by Debbie Flavell.

Showing for the first time over two nights; Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at Holy Family RC Church Hall on Links Road, North Shaw, Blackpool, FY1 2RU. The doors open at 6.45pm with curtain up at 7.30pm. If you come on the first night, please keep whodunnit a secret, we do not want to spoil the ending for those arriving on the second night!

The private yacht cruise is setting sail to the protected Hatchett Isle with a crew and guests who all have secrets and ulterior motives. There’s a bonkers biologist, the mysterious and somewhat sinister owner of the boat, an avid fisherman with his overbearing ex-judge wife and artist daughter, the eavesdropping chief mate who was passed over for the Captaincy and more!

Bispham CastAways Community Theatre Company. Pictures courtesy of www.Kre8photographic.co.uk

Watch the play, question the suspects, guess whodunnit and compete in a quiz… all this plus a hot pot supper (vegetarian option available) and apple pie for just £12 a ticket!

It’s sure to be a fun and interesting evening that keeps you guessing to the end. It is suitable for older children and adults, as there is no bad language but mature themes.