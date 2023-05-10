Europeans in the north west 'buzzing' ahead of Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Europeans of all nations in the north west are eagerly anticipating their countries’ performances in Liverpool on Saturday.
Norway’s Alessandra has kicked off the first live show of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her anthem of female self-empowerment, Queen Of Kings.
With the help of Edge Hill University’s associate head of creative arts and all-round Eurovision expert Phil Jackson, we delve into the highlights of Saturday’s finals, and speak to some resident Europeans in the video above, about what they thought about their chances of winning.