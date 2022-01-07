Entertainment company reveals plans for 'zombie experience' and drive-in horror cinema at former Camelot Theme Park

A Manchester-based events firm has shared their vision for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience" at the derelict amusement park in Charnock Richard.

If it goes ahead, the park would open its gates for the first time in 10 years with horror fans invited to spend an evening "fully immersed in a gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror".

Camelot Rises is the nightmarish brainchild of Park N Party, who hosted a Halloween-themed drive-in cinema, Scare City, at Trafford Park in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict amusement park in Charnock Richard is opening its doors for the first time in 10 years so horror fans can spend an evening "fully immersed in a gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror"

The firm says its Camelot fright nights are scheduled to take place in February and March - at a cost of £50 per car - and would see horror fans park up in the grounds of the abandoned theme park to watch scary films on outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars.

After the movie, guests would follow a one mile 'zombie drive trail' around the park for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".

You can watch a preview trailer for Camelot Rises in our video player above.

The website says horror fans would find Camelot in the midst of a zombie apocalypse as they navigate their way through military checkpoints and nightmarish scenes, with zombies lurking in the shadows and gory battles breaking out between the army and the undead.

After the film, guests will be able to drive around the eerie park - now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh - for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience"

"This is Camelot, but not as you know it," warn the organisers of Camelot Rises.

"Something deadly has destroyed the legendary world of Camelot…now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh.

"As the army struggle to keep control of the area, it’s time to see if you can survive this gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror.

"Prepare to have a torch flashed in your eyes one minute, before being bombarded by a mob of flesh eating zombies the next. Do what the soldiers tell you, or face being the undead’s next meal.

After the drive-in horror movie, guests will roam around the eerie abandoned theme park - now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh - for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience". Pic credit: Park N Party/Camelot Rises

"You will come across both military personnel and petrifying zombies, fighting for supremacy over the once glorious Kingdom of Camelot.

"As the legendary castle sits derelict, you’ll experience all of the sights, sounds and sensations that put you right in the middle of an apocalyptic event.

"Prepare for sirens, smoke, mangled bodies and, of course, hoards of the living dead coming for you and your loved ones.

"This is an experience not to be missed."

You will find Camelot in the midst of a zombie apocalypse as you navigate your way through military checkpoints and nightmarish scenes, with the undead lurking in the shadows

As well as the interactive zombie experience and nightly screenings of horror classics, the event would include food vendors and a fully licensed bar on site.

According to the website, Camelot Rises says its plans to host its first event on Saturday, February 5 with a screening of The Crazies (2010) and A Quiet Place (2018).

You can find more information and a full list of screenings here.