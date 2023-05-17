News you can trust since 1873
Encore Singers raise £1,000 for Sam's Place charity at coronation concert

A women’s choir raised more than £1,000 for a Blackpool charity at a concert to mark the King’s coronation.

By Julia Bennett
Published 17th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:34 BST

Encore Singers performed a mix of Motown, musicals, folk and pop music as well as anecdotes about the life of King Charles III to a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church earlier this month.

They raised a total of £1,051 for charity Sam’s Place from ticket sales and a raffle.

Ann Hardisty and Stephanie Woodhead, project leads at Sam's Place, said the donation will make a real difference to the charity, which is based on Church Street in Blackpool and supports young people with special educational needs, disabilities and autism.

Representatives from Sam's Place were presented with a cheque following a concert by Encore Singers at Poulton Methodist ChurchRepresentatives from Sam's Place were presented with a cheque following a concert by Encore Singers at Poulton Methodist Church
    Ann added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the Encore Singers as their nominated charity for this event; we all enjoyed a fantastic evening of music.

    "As a small local charity this donation means so much to us and the money raised will be put to very good use supporting our members with special educational needs, disabilities and autism.

    "Anyone interested in supporting our charity or joining, please contact [email protected]

    The choir is already busy rehearsing for its next performances.

    Encore Singers performed to a packed houseEncore Singers performed to a packed house
    Encore Singers will perform ‘Music for a Summer’s Evening’ on Tuesday, June 6 at 7pm at Layton Methodist Church on Westcliffe Drive.

    Tickets are £5 on the door, from the church or from Sue Melling on 07745280158.

    They will also perform at Lytham Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 14. Contact the church for ticket sales.

    To find out more about Encore Singers, email [email protected]

