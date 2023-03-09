Elvis is in the building as 26 tribute artists battle it out at Viva Blackpool

The best 26 tribute artists in the UK will battle it out to claim the Ultimate Elvis crown and a top prize of £17,000 over a three day extravaganza from March 17 to 19. Hosted by Bulldog Promotions and sanctioned by the late singer's estate, Elvis Presley Enterprises, this contest is the perfect opportunity for fans of the King to come together and celebrate his life, his memory and his music. The event promises to be a spectacular show of talent and passion, as each of the 25 contestants strive to be the closest to the King, delivering spellbinding performances that will leave the audience cheering for more.

Owner of Bulldog Promotions, Bill Blundell, himself a lifelong Elvis fan, said he was thrilled to be hosting this event. He said: "It's an absolute honour to be able to host the Ultimate Elvis Contest Qualifier in the UK, and to give these talented performers a platform to showcase their passion for Elvis and his music. As a lifelong Elvis fan, I know just how much this event means to so many people, and we're working tirelessly to ensure that it's an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

Blackpool is set to rockin’ round the clock as the ultimate Elvis competition rolls into town at the Viva showrooms.

But this event isn't just for die-hard Elvis fans. Hosted at the Viva showrooms, the contest offers a fantastic weekend getaway for music lovers from all over the country. The event offers a three-day weekend standard pass that includes reserved seating for all sessions at a discounted price, as well as individual session and day passes.

The stakes are high for the contestants as they battle it out for the chance to win the Ultimate Elvis Contest First Place Winner title, recognition by Elvis Presley Enterprises, a cash prize of £17,000, and a contract to perform with EPE. The competition promises to be fierce, with each tribute artist delivering their very best performance to secure the top spot.

In addition to the fantastic line-up of 26 Elvis tribute artists, the Ultimate Elvis Contest Qualifier will also feature headline performances from some of the biggest names in the industry. Tickets available from https://www.vivablackpool.com/

