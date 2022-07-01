Elvis Celebration at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, keeps memory of the King alive

Box office smash hit Elvis, the new biopic from renowned director Baz Luhrmann, is making the King cool again.

But for fans who gathered at the Winter Gardens for the Elvis Celebration, he has never been out of fashion.

The three-day event returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic, bringing the Empress Ballroom alive to the sounds of the fifties,sixties and seventies,

Elvis tribute act Eddy Popescu performing at the Winter Gardens

It may be easy to dismiss Elvis tributes but these guys are top artists, accompanied by accomplished musicians to celebrate one of the greatest entertainers that ever lived.

Among the highlights of Friday’s opening night was Eddy Popescu who opened his set with a rock ‘n’ roll medley of Hound Dog, Heartbreak Hotel and All Shook up as he emulated the ‘68 Comeback Special.

From the women lining up to place garlands round his neck, to the all leather outfit, and the final rendition of If I Can Dream, it was classic Elvis.

But if what’s happening on stage isn’t enough to grab your attention, watch as women swish past resplendent in voluminous 1950s style dresses, while where else can a chap go out legitimately wearing a white jump suit.

Elvis tribute act Paul Malloy

Meanwhile the merchandise store is packed with everything from Elvis cookbooks to socks and slippers.

It might be a long way from Las Vegas, but the refurbished ballroom with is splendid chandeliers suspended above the audience creates a glamorous backdrop.

And while it’s mainly older fans keeping the memory alive, perhaps the movie will inspire the next generation of Elvis fans to appreciate his unique talent.