Bad Beat: 5 drummers who beefed with bandmates badly that led to them leaving - from Slayer to Metallica
- What happens when part of a band’s rhythm section suddenly has umbrage with another member of the band?
- Should the drummer be the one removed, or are they integral to the band?
- Here’s five beefs between drummers and band members in history, in light of the recent splits between The Who and Foo Fighters’ drummers
It’s not been a good fortnight to be a drummer in a band, at least if you were a drummer for The Who or Foo Fighters.
While things between Josh Freese and Foo Fighters seemed a more amicable split, with the drummer revealing on social media he was ‘fired’ from the band – the first time in his history as a musician that had ever happened – the same might not be said about Zac Starkey leaving The Who.
Reports first emerged in April 2025 that Starkey had been fired by the band, stemming from disputes over his performance during The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall in March. He was reportedly accused of ‘overplaying,’ and his removal was described as a ‘collective decision.’
However, Starkey has since claimed that these issues were news to him, and he was reinstated, only to be fired again a month later. The son of Ringo Starr alleges he was asked to make a statement saying he had quit, which he refused to do, considering it a lie.
Spinal Tap has a running joke about the dramas they faced regarding drummers, and for all the bad drummer jokes there are (my favourite being: 'How can you tell a drummer is at your door? The beat is off'), they are still considered a hugely integral part of a band.
But what happens when the level of integralness pales in comparison to the issues between the band and the musician? We’ve taken a look at five acrimonious beefs between drummers and band members – some with a happy reconciliation, while others sadly ending in tragedy.
Five drummers who feuded with their previous bands
Guns N' Roses & Steven Adler
The early days of Guns N' Roses were notoriously volatile, and drummer Steven Adler's exit in 1990 was one of the most painful for many fans. His dismissal was primarily due to his escalating drug addiction, which made him unable to perform reliably. While the band offered him a contract to clean up, he failed to meet the conditions, leading to his eventual firing. Adler later sued the band for royalties, claiming he was unjustly fired and forced to sign a severance agreement.
The lawsuit, settled out of court in 1993, highlighted the deep personal and professional rifts caused by his addiction and the band's decision to move on, leaving a lasting sense of betrayal and sadness for Adler and many who followed their tumultuous career.
Metallica & Lars Ulrich (and Dave Mustaine)
While Lars Ulrich has been Metallica's only drummer, the band has a notoriously acrimonious drummer-related split that heavily influenced their early career: the firing of original guitarist Dave Mustaine in 1981. Though not a drummer, his contentious dismissal by Ulrich and James Hetfield (due to his erratic behaviour and substance abuse) led directly to Mustaine forming Megadeth, a band with whom a fierce, decades-long rivalry ensued.
Mustaine has repeatedly expressed his bitterness over his unceremonious firing, particularly in the documentary Some Kind of Monster, where he confronted Ulrich. This is a classic example of drummer (Ulrich) being a key player in an acrimonious split, even if he wasn't the one getting fired.
Black Sabbath & Bill Ward
Black Sabbath's original lineup with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward is legendary. However, their reunions have often been marred by disputes, particularly involving drummer Bill Ward. While Ozzy was famously fired in 1979, Ward's splits have also been contentious. He left the band in 1980 and 1983 due to health issues and disagreements, but his most public and acrimonious non-participation was with the band's final reunion and album, 13, in the early 2010s.
Ward claimed he was offered an "un-signable" contract, implying he was not being treated fairly financially or creatively, and felt disrespected. The band, particularly Ozzy, publicly stated Ward was not physically able to perform the demanding tour. However, that has not stopped Ward from joining the original line-up for Ozzy’s swansong later this year at Villa Park - so time heals many wounds, it appears.
Slayer & Dave Lombardo
Dave Lombardo is one of the most influential drummers in metal, but his tenure with Slayer was marked by multiple, often acrimonious, departures. His initial departure in 1986 stemmed from disputes over money and touring. He returned, but his final and most contentious exit came in 2013, just before an Australian tour.
Lombardo publicly stated he was excluded from financial discussions and demanded access to the band's accounting, alleging that "90 percent of the touring income was being used to pay back [band] management and legal fees." This led to a bitter public exchange, with Slayer ultimately replacing him for the tour.
Lombardo has consistently maintained his stance on the financial issues, while the band has moved on without him, illustrating a deeply acrimonious split over business practices that defined their relationship.
Pantera & Vinnie Paul
While Vinnie Paul was a founding member and integral part of Pantera alongside his brother "Dimebag" Darrell, the band's history was later scarred by an incredibly bitter and unresolved split with former frontman Phil Anselmo following Dimebag's tragic murder in 2004.
After the murder, Vinnie Paul squarely blamed Anselmo's increasingly strained relationship with the brothers and his prior public comments about Dimebag for creating a hostile environment that contributed to the tragedy. For years, Vinnie Paul publicly refused to speak to Anselmo, dismissing any notion of a Pantera reunion with him and maintaining his stance until his own death in 2018.
This long-standing, deeply personal, and highly public animosity between the drummer and the singer, stemming from the band's breakup and a horrific event, stands as one of metal's most tragic acrimonious splits.
Did we miss any band ‘beefs’ between drummer and other members of the band you can recall? Let us know who caught your attention when they either left or feuded with band members by leaving a comment down below.