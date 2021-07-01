Dramatic scenes on Blackpool beach actor James Nesbitt is back in resort for more filming on Netflix’s Stay Close

Maurice Murray's NiceOne Ice cream van plays a role in the action on Blackpool Promenade during Stay Close filming.

Cold Feet actor Nesbitt, 56, who plays a detective called Broome in the eight-part series has been seen frequently in the resort in recent months working on the TV adaptation of Harlan Coben’s thriller novel for the leading streaming platform.

And for the latest on set instalment passers-by found themselves very close to the action, with what appeared to be armed police storming the sands in a dramatic arrest scene.

Police vehicles were also seen being used for the tense scenes. Filming has been taking place in recent days with Seasiders Way car park closed to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew have also been spotted at Bloomfield Road. and ‘location’ signs have been placed around Central Pier.

Richard Armitage, who featured in series The Stranger and actress and writer Cush Jumbo, best known for her starring role as attorney Lucca Quinn in the CBS legal drama series The Good Wife also appear in the series.

Fleetwood based ice cream man, Maurice Murray, was recruited by production for one of his NiceOne vans to play a role in the action, he said: “It’s always nice for local businesses to get a call to play a part in something, especially a major big budget production.

"It was the van appearing on film not me but it was exciting to watch the armed police response vehicles speeding up to the prom and then a thrilling chase right past the van as the police go after the bad guy.

Tense scenes on Blackpool beach with James Nesbitt for the filming of Netflix crime thriller Stay Close

“There were about 50 extras involved playing Joe Public on the beach and lots of other people around watching with it being a nice day.

“The police chase ends at the side of the van with armed police and James Nesbitt jumping out of their vehicles and chasing the bad guy down the steps at the side of the van and onto the beach.”

Other north west filming locations for the highly anticipated show have included Morecambe, Chorley and Manchester.

Manchester-based Red Production Company, the same team behind Coben thrillers The Stranger and Safe, again bring the story to life with award-winning north west screenwriter DannyBrocklehurst and executive producer Nicola Shindler at the helm..

Actor James Nesbitt, 56, relaxing on a filming break on Blackpool beach