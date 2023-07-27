A special doggy event is coming to the The Pilling Dog Park on Sunday 13th August – where all doodle breeds are welcome.

Party Like A Cockapoo will have an off-lead play area with agility equipment, and fun activities.

There will also be an on-site dog bakery selling pupcakes and cockapoo biscuits – and puppicinos.

Designed for cockapoos and other doodle breeds, the event is also child-friendly and the whole family is welcome.

The ‘smash-hit’ event began in Fife, Scotland, where up to 60 dogs attended from across the country to take part.

Event organisers said: "We are really excited for this event. [It will be] the best hour of your doodles week.

"It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well."

"Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events. They love it."

The event is open to all doodle breeds, including labradoodles, bernedoodles, cavapoos and toy poodles.

Tickets cost £11 which covers one dog, while humans go free. Tickets can be purchased from the Party Like A Cockapoo website.

