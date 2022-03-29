Death-defying acts take centre stage as Blackpool Tower Circus reopens

3. All new wardrobe for stars of 'Circus Fiesta'

Laci Jnr, who co-directs the show with his brother BuBu, and also creates all of the props and costumes from a purpose-built workshop at his home, said: “This season has all the makings of our best one yet. Not only do we have some of the returning favourites, but we have brought in brand new acts from all over the world who have never been seen before in Blackpool."

Photo: Blackpool tower