Death-defying acts take centre stage as Blackpool Tower Circus reopens

The much-loved show returns on April 2 after its year-long hiatus, with a never before seen show by brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz, also known as clowns Mooky and Mr Boo.
1. Daring new acts join the big show
Among the acts making their debut will be a seven-person pyramid balancing on the high wire above 42,000 gallons of water during the show’s famous finale. Also joining the line-up will be a daring troop of eight Columbian artists who will take on a ‘double big wheel of death’, as well as a team of Cubans who will springboard nine metres into the air.
Photo: blackpool tower
2. £1M refurbishment for 128-year-old circus
Ahead of the reopening, the 1300-capacity arena’s underwent a massive refurbishment, restoring the beautiful and intricate circus ceiling to its former glory. The design, created by Frank Matcham, was inspired by the Granadian Alhambra Palace and its beautifully intricate style.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. All new wardrobe for stars of 'Circus Fiesta'
Laci Jnr, who co-directs the show with his brother BuBu, and also creates all of the props and costumes from a purpose-built workshop at his home, said: “This season has all the makings of our best one yet. Not only do we have some of the returning favourites, but we have brought in brand new acts from all over the world who have never been seen before in Blackpool."
Photo: Blackpool tower
4. Clowns, trapeize artists and gymnasts
"The high wire pyramid, for example, is incredible and will have everyone gripped on the edge of their seats. We’re now in the final stages of rehearsals and the atmosphere is buzzing as we’re all just so excited to get out there and show audiences what we’ve been working on.”
Photo: blackpool tower