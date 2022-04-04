Dancing on Ice star Hayley Tamaddon takes starring role in panto

Hayley wowed TV audiences when she took the top spot in ITV’s smash-hit reality skating show Dancing on Ice alongside childhood friend and resort resident Dan Whiston.

She also scooped the top prize in Celebrity Stars in Your Eyes and has starred in countless West End productions from Chicago to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and top TV dramas from Coronation St and Emmerdale to Shameless.

Hayley takes starring panto role

Hayley will join Britain’s Got Talent finalist and family favourite Steve Royle in Sleeping Beauty’s enchanting tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings live on the Grand Theatre’s famous stage.

She said: “It’s such a thrill for me to be able to perform in pantomime, not just in my hometown of Blackpool, but in the glorious Grand Theatre. I have performed in many, many pantomimes, but never here at home and I can’t wait to step out on that famous stage. It will also be so wonderful for my little boy to be able to see me on stage at the Grand every day as the Good Fairy at such a special time of year”

Sleeping Beauty is presented by Martin Dodd for UK Productions Ltd, who has presented the Christmas pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre since 1996. Other productions presented at The Grand by UK Productions include Legally Blonde the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Musical, The Kite Runner, 42nd Street, South Pacific, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Anything Goes.Pantomime Producer, Mr Dodd, said: “Blackpool Grand is the perfect place to watch pantomime and the audiences there are some of the best and most responsive in the country. Hayley is an incredibly talented performer, and we are thrilled she could join us this Christmas for Sleeping Beauty, which is a fabulous, fairy-tale treat for all the family.”