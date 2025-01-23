We are eagerly awaiting the first line-up of acts set to perform at Creamfields North 2025, set to return to Daresbury Estate from August 21 to August 25 2025.

One of the biggest dance festivals in Europe, Creamfields began in 1998 as a one-day event in Winchester before moving to its current location in Daresbury, Cheshire in 2006. It has since grown into one of the UK's largest and most iconic electronic music festivals, known for its high-energy performances, top-tier DJ line-ups, and massive stage productions.

So when Creamfield North’s social media team put out the call on TikTok who fans wanted to see perform at this year’s event, electronic music fans leapt at the chance to reveal their wish list of acts who they want to see in 2025.

So, ahead of the official announcement coming any time now (here’s hoping), here’s 21 artists that fans hope to see at the festival this year, based on social media comments and names being mentioned more than twice.

Are any of these artists on your wish list for Creamfields North 2025?

1 . Fred Again This British producer isn't just making music; he's weaving tapestries of emotion. Fred Again masterfully incorporates personal recordings – from family conversations to crowd chants – into his tracks, creating a deeply intimate and unique listening experience. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Sami Virji Get ready to move! Sammy Virji is a rising star in the UK house scene, delivering high-energy sets that are as infectious as they are melodic. Expect a surge of euphoria with every beat. | Provided

3 . Swedish House Mafia The legendary trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso needs no introduction. Swedish House Mafia is synonymous with anthemic big-room house, delivering explosive live shows that have become the stuff of legend. | Getty Images for Coachella

4 . Ben Hemsley Dive deep into soulful house with Ben Hemsley. His music is characterized by a deep, hypnotic groove that will transport you to another realm. | Provided

5 . Carl Cox A true legend of techno and a mainstay of Creamfields, Carl Cox is renowned for his high-energy and long-running sets that will keep you dancing all night long. | Getty Images for M2 Miami