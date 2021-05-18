Countdown to showtime at Viva Leye D John and showgirls get ready to wow audiences again

Managing director at Viva entertainment venue Martin Heywood said the team were ready to 'wow' as they reopen the glittering doors in Church Street ‘ with a new series of revitalised shows, music, laughter and comedy in a bid to lift audience spirits

Martin Heywood, managing director at Viva Blackpool said they were ‘delighted’ to throw open their glittering doors and had been busy putting the finishing touches to the Covid secure entertainment venue:

He said: “There is finally some good vibes in the resort as the lockdown is lifting and we are delighted to be welcoming back guests and visitors to come and enjoy our revitalised and revamped summer shows.

“We have totally refreshed everything and feel it’s a good time to come back bigger and better than ever before as the lockdown has given us the chance to take quality time out to reflect on all our show production and the day to day running of the business operation.

“We are going to fully ramp up the razzle dazzle, glitter and glam WOW factor and aim to bring a million miles of smiles all along the promenade as well as raising the roof with laughter, joy and pure entertainment escapism to all our guests. We feel that audiences really need that feelgood factor and where better than Blackpool to enjoy their staycation in the nation!

“We are feeling a range of emotions at the moment, but mainly we are all raring to go and are excited to be able to perform our live entertainment shows to audiences in need of a good time.”

Their first opening night will be Tuesday with The Jersey Beats Oh What A Night Show.

Martin added: “During the lockdown period we have looked after all the cast and crew and it’s great to see everybody back in full time work here.

“Just being in rehearsals again and seeing the stage lit and the house lights back on and the music playing and watching the dancers work out their routines on stage, it’s a magical moment and it feels like life is slowly but surely coming back to normal.”

“I would like to wish all our fellow entertainers, business operators and hoteliers good luck and best wishes, we are all in this together and here at Viva Blackpool we hope to welcome you to enjoy our shows throughout the summer.”

