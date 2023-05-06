Coronation: 12 pics from the Coronation After Party at Fairhaven Lake
Today (Saturday, May 6), a Coronation After Party was held at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 18:37 BST
Hosted by Fylde Council, the Coronation After Party featured live music from 2pm-5pm, a roaming royal theatre, and a photo opportunity with the 'King'.
There was also food and drink stalls, afternoon tea, boat rides – on an aptly magestic Swan boat! – and Adventure Golf.
Take a look at the scenes from the day featuring partygoers and performers as they continue the celebrations.
