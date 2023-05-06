News you can trust since 1873
Coronation: 12 pics from the Coronation After Party at Fairhaven Lake

Today (Saturday, May 6), a Coronation After Party was held at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 18:37 BST

Hosted by Fylde Council, the Coronation After Party featured live music from 2pm-5pm, a roaming royal theatre, and a photo opportunity with the 'King'.

There was also food and drink stalls, afternoon tea, boat rides – on an aptly magestic Swan boat! – and Adventure Golf.

Take a look at the scenes from the day featuring partygoers and performers as they continue the celebrations.

Katie Collins and dog Ella enjoy the Coronation After Party, in celebration of King Charles III, held at Fairhaven Lake, Lytham St Annes.

1. Fairhaven's Coronation After Party

Katie Collins and dog Ella enjoy the Coronation After Party, in celebration of King Charles III, held at Fairhaven Lake, Lytham St Annes. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Guests at the party.

2. Fairhaven's Coronation After Party

Guests at the party. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Danielle Bond with Rita-Rae, one, David Taylor with Olivia-Rose, four.

3. Fairhaven's Coronation After Party

Danielle Bond with Rita-Rae, one, David Taylor with Olivia-Rose, four. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pippa, four, at the Coronation After Party

4. Fairhaven's Coronation After Party

Pippa, four, at the Coronation After Party Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

