The Lancastrian Players are performing the aptly-named Twist, by Miles Tredinnick, who was a writer for the TV comedy series, Birds of a Feather.

David Woods is a mild-mannered accountant who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his venomous wife, Sarah, who happens to be the nation’s favourite actress from the TV soap, Doctors and Nurses.

He decides the book would sell more if she was bumped off – but things do not go quite as planned!

Twist is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church, Clifton Drive, St Annes, on Friday and Saturday June2/3 and Friday and Saturday June 9/10.