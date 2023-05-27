News you can trust since 1873
Comedy thriller on Fylde coast has a twist in the tale

A comedy thriller with a remarkable twist in the tale is being performed in St Annes from next week.
By Richard Hunt
Published 27th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:38 BST

The Lancastrian Players are performing the aptly-named Twist, by Miles Tredinnick, who was a writer for the TV comedy series, Birds of a Feather.

David Woods is a mild-mannered accountant who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his venomous wife, Sarah, who happens to be the nation’s favourite actress from the TV soap, Doctors and Nurses.

He decides the book would sell more if she was bumped off – but things do not go quite as planned!

The Lancastrian Players are performing the thriller TwistThe Lancastrian Players are performing the thriller Twist
    Twist is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church, Clifton Drive, St Annes, on Friday and Saturday June2/3 and Friday and Saturday June 9/10.

    TIckets on the door cost £7.

