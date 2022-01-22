Comedian Omid Djalili heads to Blackpool Grand Theatre in February

The Good Times Tour is now heading to Blackpool on Sunday, February 13.

And it could not come soon enough for Omid - after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid’s performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

Comedian Omid Djalili

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Omid’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.