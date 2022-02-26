Comedian Julian Clary brings show 'Born to Mince' to Blackpool

Originally scheduled for spring 2020, the dates were postponed until 2022. He will be appearing at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, April 8. Tickets are on general sale now.

In this outrageously camp show, Julian Clary will continue to bare his soul in the interests of light entertainment.

Ahead of his return to stages across the UK, Julian said, “I miss touring, I want to talk filth and I’m not one for depriving myself of that pleasure. In Portsmouth I can make references to seamen. In Blackpool I can tell them I enjoyed a blow on the front. In Dorking… well, the jokes will write themselves.

Julian Clary Picture: Michi Nakao

"You get the general idea: shamelessly low brow entertainment that will leave you feeling slightly grubby.”

He’ll murder some well-known songs along the way, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir ‘A Night At the Lubricant’ and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

This might well be the final mince…

The return of Born To Mince will see Clary cross the country once again, ending with a six-night finale at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre from Tuesday, April 26 to Sunday, May 1.