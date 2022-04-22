Jason Manford

Who is Jason Manford?

After being involved multiple different projects over the years for Jason Manford, is returning for his latest tour, Like Me. Jason has been keeping himself occupied with his smash-hit Absolute Radio show, as well as shows like ‘First & Last’, ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘What Would Your Kid Do?’, ‘Olivier Awards’, ‘Scarborough’, ‘8 out of 10 Cats’, ‘The Nightly Show’, ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Have I Got News For You’, QI and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’.

When/where does the performance takes place?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jason Manford: Like Me tour will take place at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on May 1. Performances start at 7:30pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available and start at £33.50. You can pick them up at the Grand Theatre website.

What did Jason have say about his latest tour?