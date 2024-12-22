Well thankfully, given the huge advances in modern technology, you won’t have to make do with what broadcasters want you to watch; instead, we’ve been “blessed” with streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+...
… all of which just so happen to have some of the festive season’s most quintessential films, all ready for you to pick up the remote, demand to the household you’re watching ‘Die Hard’ and then start streaming away.
Or something wholly different in your household - I only speak from experience.
So in the (eventual) event you get bored over that sleepy time period between Christmas and New Year, why not revisit one of the classics - or soon to be modern classics?
1. A Charlie Brown Christmas (Disney+)
A holiday classic that brings the heart-warming tale of Charlie Brown’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a touching, nostalgic journey for both children and adults, featuring the iconic jazz score by Vince Guaraldi. | Disney
2. A Christmas Story (Prime Video)
Set in the 1940s, this beloved holiday film follows Ralphie as he dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. With its unforgettable moments and quotable lines, it’s become a perennial favourite during the holiday season. | MGM-Amazon
3. The Muppet Christmas Carol (Disney+)
The Muppets take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale in this musical version that brings humour, heart, and holiday cheer. Michael Caine plays Scrooge, with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppets adding their signature charm. | Disney/Jim Henson Workshop
4. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Disney+)
Sabrina Carpenter leads this whimsical Christmas special that blends fun and festive chaos with a fresh, musical take on the season. It’s perfect for fans of light-hearted holiday cheer. | Netflix
5. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Netflix)
This live action version of the animated classic tells the story of the Grinch (played on this occasion by Jim Carrey), who tries to ruin Christmas for the Whos of Whoville, only to find that Christmas is about more than presents. | Netflix
6. Last Christmas (Prime Video)
A romantic comedy with a twist, this film follows Kate (Emilia Clarke), a woman working as an elf in a Christmas store, who unexpectedly falls for a man who changes her life. Set against a festive backdrop, it’s a mix of love, life lessons, and Christmas cheer. | Universal
