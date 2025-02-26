Chris Ramsey announces huge 30 night UK stand up tour

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North East comedian Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road with a new stand up tour.

The announcement started with a humourous video posted to Ramsey’s social media platforms on Tuesday, February 25 before a full announcement the following day.

As part of the announcement, Ramsey took to social media saying: “Very excited to announce my BRAND NEW tour for 2026. You can access the pre-sale on Thursday by signing up to my mailing list via link in bio. General sale begins on Friday!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road.Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road.
Chris Ramsey is heading back out on the road. | Channel 4

“(What the hell does that mean Chris?! “Well it means if you’re on the mailing list, you’ll be able to buy tickets on Thursday before everyone else… if not, you have to wait until Friday” Only takes a second to sign up and I never spam or share your emails with anyone. Hope that all makes sense!)”

The tour includes a trio of huge North East shows for the stand up, who is well known as part of the Shagged, Married Annoyed podcast with his partner Rosie Ramsey. In addition to the three nights in Newcastle, the tour includes shows in all corners of the UK over 30 nights.

Pre sale for all shows across the tour will be available by signing up to the North East star’s mailing list, which can be done though his website.

The full list of 2026 shows is as follows:

Sunday, February 8 - Edinburgh

Monday, February 9 - Glasgow

Tuesday, February 10 - Aberdeen

Thursday, February 19 - Coventry

Friday, February 20 - Brighton

Saturday, February 21 - Peterborough

Sunday, February 22 - Leeds

Wednesday, February 25 - Halifax

Thursday, FEbruary 26 - Blackburn

Friday, February 27 - Stockton

Wednesday, March 4 - Cambridge

Thursday, March 5 - Bath

Friday, March 6 - Portsmouth

Saturday, March 7 - Birmingham

Wednesday, March 11 - Dublin

Friday, March 13 - Manchester

Wednesday, March 18 - Oxford

Thursday, March 19 - Liverpool

Friday, March 20 - York

Wednesday, March 25 - Sheffield

Thursday, March 26 - Nottingham

Friday, March 27 - Leicester

Saturday, March 28 - London

Friday, April 17 - Newcastle

Saturday, April 18 - Newcastle

Sunday, April 19 - Newcastle

Thursday, April 23 - Bristol

Friday, April 24 - Bournemouth

Saturday, April 25 - Cardiff

Sunday, April 26 - Swansea

Related topics:NewcastleTicketsRosie RamseyBristolLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice