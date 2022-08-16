Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming her appearance in the show, which will run at the Globe Theatre from November 26 until December 24, a Pleasure Beach spokesman said: “Our Wicked Stepmother will be played by Miss Charlotte Dawson, who is sure to bring the all glam and sass to this classic Pantomime role.”

Charlotte, 29, made her pantomime debut 11 years ago when she performed in one of her late dad’s dresses in Aladdin at the Empire Theatre in Consett.

She has been a familiar face on several reality shows over the years; appearing in E4’s smash hit show ‘Celeb’s Go Dating’ in 2017 and presenting the third season of MTV’s ‘Love Squad’ in 2019/20.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021 she appeared on MTV’s ‘Celebrity Bumps’, which documented her and partner Matt Sarsfield’s rocky road to parenthood before the birth of their son Noah, and also appeared in an ITV documentary about her famous dad.

She returns to the limelight for Cinderella, the classic fairytale of a young woman forced into a life of drudgery by her wicked stepmother and two horrible Ugly Sisters.

When Prince Charming announces a grand ball in the hopes of meeting his future bride, Cinderella can only dream of attending. But with a little help from her Fairy Godmother, a magical spell, and one glittering glass slipper, her luck might finally start to change.

The show stars ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson as the Fairy Godmother and lead singer of Wet Wet Wet, Kevin Simm, as Prince Charming.

Charlotte Dawson

Amanda Thompson OBE, executive producer of Cinderella, said: “We are delighted to bring audiences the magic of live entertainment this festive season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Charlotte joins our truly talented cast of actors, singers and dancers who will bring Cinderella, one of the most popular pantomimes ever, to life on the stage. I can’t wait to open the doors of the Globe Theatre and share this fantastic production with everyone.”

Tickets to Cinderella start at £14, with tables available for groups of between two and five people. Book a seat online, or call 0871 222 8787.