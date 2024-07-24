Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire coroner and his team return to Channel 5 tonight for a new series of the critically-acclaimed ‘Cause of Death’.

The first episode of the new series airs at 9pm tonight as Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley investigates the mysterious and tragic death of Jake - a young man in his twenties who is found dead at home after a night out.

Dr Adeley and his team work with Lancashire Police and Lancashire Hospitals to determine whether anything suspicious is at play, as they aim to provide his family with some much-needed answers.

The behind-the-scenes documentary, which shows the work of our coroner's service, lifts the lid on the largely hidden world of how unexplained or suspicious deaths are investigated.

Tonight’s new episode

In this episode: Jake is in his twenties and seemingly has everything to live for. But he’s found dead at home after a night out. With his family reeling and his girlfriend in shock the search begins for answers to the mystery. Dr Adeley and his team must determine if anything suspicious is at play.

In an emotional investigation the story peels back the layers of what lies behind Jake’s tragic and unexpected death.

Also in this edition, police are called to the house of an elderly man who has been found dead without explanation.

After he's transported to Blackburn mortuary, it’s up to the Coroner and his team to unravel this medical mystery. Has the man’s historic exposure to asbestos contributed to his death?

Cause Of Death airs tonight (Wednesday, July 22) at 9pm on Channel 5. You can also stream it on My5 here.

Filmed over the course of six months, the episodes are based on unprecedented access to pathologists performing post-mortems, radiologists conducting and analysing scans, staff at both the Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Blackburn Hospital, as well as officers at Lancashire Police.

Each stand-alone episode explores multiple stories, focusing on the families at the heart of these tales. The series provides an insightful narrative of the coroner and the specialised officers working with grieving relatives.

What has been said about the show before?

Last year, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, Councillor Peter Buckley – who is responsible for the coroners service in the area – said the documentary was “groundbreaking”.

Cllr Buckley said: “I am very proud that Lancashire County Council, through our coroner’s office and working alongside our colleagues in the NHS and police, were able to provide access to an area of public service that has never been seen by the public before.

“As well as being an informative and important piece of public service broadcasting, each film highlights individual human stories that are both moving and heart-breaking.