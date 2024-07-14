This week we marked the 23 anniversary of Bryan Adams annexing/conquering the UK singles chart for 16 weeks. Delete your preferred description as a Sunday activity.

Though contrary to belief, “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” didn’t immediately land in the top spot, but steadily marched up the UK singles chart in 1991 before finally toppling the then number one to reach the top spot.

For the pub quiz teams, if ever the question came up; the song knocked Jason Donovan’s “Any Dream Will Do” from the top spot on July 7 1991, after a mere three weeks on the UK singles charts.

Many of us of a certain age will recall the marathon-like stint that Bryan Adams had at the top of the singles chart, with a then-record 16 weeks reigning over anyone and everyone who dared to topple him from the top of the mountain.

But who did the Canadian rocker keep off the top spot across those 16 weeks? Was there anyone in particular who unfairly felt the unenviable power of the main theme from “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” during that time?

1 . Guns 'n' Roses - "You Could Be Mine" Guns 'n' Roses were in the midst of their double release of "Use Your Illusion" and "Use Your Illusion II," with their lead-off single "You Could Be Mine" also featuring in the blockbuster hit of that year, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." The song would peak at number #3 on the UK singles chart on July 7 1991.

2 . Extreme - "More Than Words" Is it safe to say that Extreme's biggest hit was "More Than Words," owing to the ubiquity of that song in cinema - both used seriously and ironically? The song is the group's calling card, like "To Be With You" was for Mr. Big. But despite climbing up the charts a few weeks later, they entered the UK singles chart at #8 while Bryan was still riding high.

3 . DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince - "Summertime" Long before "Big Willie" took over the world through film and his album of (nearly) the same name, Will Smith released what is considered one of his biggest hits - "Summertime" with DJ Jazzy Jeff. However, it failed to challenge Bryan Adams outright, debuting at #23 in July 28 1991.

4 . Metallica - "Enter Sandman" Was Metallica's "Black" album the point the band sold out their thrash metal ideals? The debate is still out, but their first single from the chart-topping album, "Enter Sandman" both helped and hindered that argument - debuting at #5 on August 4 1991.

5 . Right Said Fred - "I'm Too Sexy" Though Right Said Fred had been on the charts for many weeks, "I'm Too Sexy"s popularity saw it surge up the charts, almost knocking Adams off the top spot when it reached #2 on August 11 1991.

6 . PM Dawn - "Set Afloat On Memory Bliss" A new entry on the same week Right Said Fred made their challenge, PM Dawn released what is considered the first "flower-hop" record that would influence a generation of rappers. If the song seems familiar, its because it samples Spandau Ballet's 1983 hit "True."