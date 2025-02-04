The BRIT Awards are around the corner, with the biggest night in UK music taking place on March 1 2025 and set to be broadcast on ITV 1 and ITV X.

As much as we love to see an awards ceremony go out without a hitch, for fear of second hand embarrassment and that awkward feeling something might go wrong, the BRITs themselves have had a history of memorable or controversial moments.

Many will recall when Chumbawumba attacked then Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott with a bucket of water at the 1998 event, or as you’ll discover the cause celebre that occurred between Jarvis Cocker and Michael Jackson at the 1996 ceremony.

We’ve taken a look through the annals of the ceremony to bring what we think are 9 of the most memorable or controversial moments that took place during the live awards ceremony, in the hopes similar situations don’t occur at this year’s ceremony at London’s The O2.

Though secretly, let’s be honest - it’s kind of a little more wild when things do go wrong.

1 . Jarvis Cocker - 1996 We start with one of the most infamous moments in BRITs history; at the 1996 ceremony, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker storm the stage during Michael Jackson’s performance of "Earth Song". Jackson was portraying a messianic figure surrounded by children, which Cocker found pretentious. His protest involved mooning the audience, leading to his brief arrest, though he was later released without charge. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Adele - 2012 After winning Album of the Year for 21, Adele's acceptance speech was abruptly cut off to make way for Blur’s performance. Frustrated, she flipped the middle finger to the camera, which caused a media stir. Adele later clarified it wasn’t directed at fans but at the show producers. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The entire 1989 BRIT Awards This ceremony became legendary for all the wrong reasons. The mismatched hosting duo of Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood struggled with missed cues, awkward silences, and technical issues, leading to an event that was widely panned as chaotic and unprofessional. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Robbie Williams calls out Liam Gallagher - 2000 Known for his playful jabs, Robbie Williams took things up a notch by challenging Oasis' Liam Gallagher to a televised fight for £100,000 during his acceptance speech. The challenge never materialized, but it cemented their rivalry in pop culture history. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Stormzy Calls Out the Government - 2018 In a powerful moment, Stormzy used his Best British Male and Album of the Year wins to criticize then-Prime Minister Theresa May's response to the Grenfell Tower fire. His freestyle called out the government's inaction and struck a chord with viewers, blending music with political activism. | Getty Images Photo Sales