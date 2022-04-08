Who are Bowling for Soup?

Bowling for Soup are a Texan pop punk who have had global smash hits such as 1985, Girl All The Bad Guys Want and High School Never Ends. They have been performing since 1994 and have several top selling singles and albums such as their self titled album, Rock on Honorable Ones!! and Let's Do It for Johnny!!.

Where will the gig take place?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowling for Soup

Bowling for Soup will be performing next Tuesday, April 12 at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom, performances will start at 7:00PM. Blackpool will be one of many seaside towns that the band has solely focused on for their latest tour.

Can I use my ticket from the previous gig before it was rescheduled?

You can use existing tickets, which will remain valid for next Tuesdays gig. If you are unable to make the rescheduled date, refunds will be available from your original point of purchase.

Are there any supporting acts?

Bowling For Soup will be joined by two supporting acts. First up will be Orange County, an alternative rock band who are best known for their global smash hits My Own Worst Enemy, Miserable and Over My Head. Alongside Lit, Bowling for Soups long time friends, The Dollyrots will also be bringing their infectious brand of punk rock.

How much are tickets?/Where can I buy tickets?