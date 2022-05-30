Bongo’s Bingo returns to Blackpool for ‘night of mayhem’ this Jubilee weekend

The show has announced a special Jubilee show this Friday, June 3, with further events taking place on July 1 and 29.

It promises to provide ‘the definitive bingo experience’ with a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs and raves.

Bongo’s Bingo founder Jonny Lacey – aka Jonny Bongo - said: “The Jubilee weekend is taking shape to be truly epic at Bongo’s Bingo and we have got a brilliant run of shows into the summer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It’s such a great place to be in and we can’t wait to be here during the long bank holiday weekend.”

Bongo's Bingo

What is Bongo’s Bingo?

Bongo’s Bingo combines the quaint pastime of bingo with a wild live show, providing a night out which is far removed from the old-fashioned, stuffy bingo halls associated with the much-loved game.

The event, which tours nationwide, began in Liverpool in April 2015, and has welcomed guest stars including the Vengaboys, Fatman Scoop, 5IVE, Cascada, B*Witched, Blazin’ Squad and more over the years.