Going mad with Coco Pos at Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

It’s immersive, inclusive and incredible. Everyone from 18 to 92 plays and parties together. There are no barriers and no limits.

Quite simply, there’s nothing else like it.

I really want a unicorn please at Bongo's Bingo

However, Bongo’s Bingo’s York dates at York Barbican are sold out until the end of April – May’s dates will be announced soon. There are further shows in Sheffield, Leeds and Hull across Yorkshire with limited dates and tickets.

For tickets visit http://www.bongosbingo.co.uk website.

