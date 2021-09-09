Blackpool's Little Boots to record new song for Eurovision

Little Boots revealed to fans she was in the studio recording new material as a candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Victoria Hesketh, shared a picture of herself in a studio and wrote on Twitter: “Actually writing a Eurovision song”, while mentioning host Graham Norton and the official BBC social media account for the yearly competition.

Earlier this week, Little Boots said it was an “absolute honour” to be involved with Swedish pop group ABBA’s return to the stage – as digital avatars – in London next year.