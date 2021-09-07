Blackpool's folk icon Maddy Prior and Steeleye Span heading to Fleetwood

The 2021 vintage of Steeleye Span, featuring Blackpool-born Maddy Prior (centre)

Original singer Maddy, who grew up in the resort until she was a teenager, has been a key figure with Steeleye Span since they were formed in 1969.

With her clear and distinctive soaring voice, she helped them enjoy major hits with songs such as "All Around My Hat" and "Gaudete" in the 1970s.

Combining traditional folk with elements of rock music, the band also enjoyed a number of hit albums, sparked by their highly influential debut, Hark the Village Wait in 1970, which launched one of the most enduring stories in the British folk world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddy Prior has one of the most distinctive voices in any genre of music.

And, with a winning blend of original members and a new generation of musicians, they continue to have a sizeable 'live' following today, on the back of 21 studio albums.

Five decades on from their debut album breakthrough, they will be coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall on Thursday October 7, from 7.30pm.

Maddy returns to her native Fylde coast with a seven piece line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene, and their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of the key tracks from that album as well as favourites and gems from their long and famous career.

The tour has been rescheduled from last year after the concerts were postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

Maddy is joined by long term member Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman,(guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Violeta Vicci (violin and backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar and backing vocals) and Roger Carey (bass).

Awarded the MBE In 2001 for services to folk music, Maddy has enjoyed a parallel career with The Carnival Band since 2007.

A spokesman for Steeleye Span said: "Maddy Prior is a true legend of folk and popular music.

"Her voice swooping and soaring in harmony and melody. Her voice is still remarkable."