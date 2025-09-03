Blackpool is lighting up with joy following a successful Arts Council England funding bid for £750,000 and is now well on its way to becoming the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity by 2030.

The £3/4 million award was granted to the popular seaside resort as part of Arts Council England’s Place Partnership Fund.

This significant funding boost will support the Cultural Strategy’s mission to unite Blackpool’s existing wealth of creative leaders to shape, develop and offer a dynamic programme of new and exciting cultural opportunities, that will further cement the town’s reputation as a vibrant centre for creativity.

The Creative Blackpool Development Group is made up of representatives from local cultural organisations and independent artists who are deeply embedded in the town’s creative fabric and includes Grand Theatre, Grundy Art Gallery, Showtown, LeftCoast, Aunty Social, TramShed, Electric Sunshine Project, House of Wingz, Abingdon Studios, Winter Gardens, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Blackpool Bid and Blackpool Council. The Group has come together to create an extensive action plan to support Blackpool to achieve status as a thriving hub of creativity by 2030.

The Development Group is also delighted to announce the appointment of Kerry Vasiliou as its Partnership Director to guide the project and collaborate with all the partners. Born and raised in Blackpool, Kerry is not just familiar with the creative local landscape - she’s helped to shape it, having played a pivotal role in transforming the award-winning museum Showtown from concept to reality, while her former tenure at the Grundy Art Gallery laid a powerful foundation for inclusive, community-driven engagement within the visual arts.

Kerry Vasiliou | nw

Kerry said: “I am incredibly proud to be at the helm of this transformative programme of work, collaborating with so many talented and inspirational organisations and individuals to turn this vision into momentum.

“I am looking forward to reintroducing Blackpool through a cultural lens, unlocking fresh tourism and enhancing civic pride. These programmes will prove that culture is not a luxury, it is essential to living happier and healthier lives and can help shape Blackpool’s future.”

Reshmi Chanda has also been appointed as the new Apprentice Finance and Data Administrator to provide support for this project alongside working towards a Level 3 Business Administration qualification at Blackpool and the Fylde College. The Group will soon be recruiting a Cultural Passport Co-ordinator to complete the talented team ready to push forward its ambition to create a multi-layered digital platform to give young people more access to cultural experiences and opportunities.

Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre and Chair of Creative Blackpool Development Group, Adam Knight | Sean Conboy

Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre and Chair of Creative Blackpool Development Group, Adam Knight, said of the funding award: “I am thrilled that Arts Council England have supported our 2030 vision of Blackpool as the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity.

“This investment will help us to unlock the potential of existing cultural infrastructure whilst simultaneously developing the next generation of cultural leaders and practitioners.

“Our unique and unrivalled collection of cultural assets combined with the creativity, determination and ambition of our communities can outshine previous UK success stories, such as Margate in Kent, where the town’s belief in culture and creativity have resulted in a diversification of the cultural tourism offer, a resurgence of visitor numbers and long-term investment that benefits residents and businesses alike.”

Arts Council England Area Director North, Rebecca Ball, said of the £3/4 million award: “Our Let’s Create strategy wants everyone to have access to fantastic creative experiences wherever they live and whatever their background.

“Our Place Partnership fund is designed to help places make a step-change in the cultural and creative lives of the community, so I’m pleased that we are supporting Blackpool’s Cultural Strategy and its ambition to be the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity.

“It’s great to see so many organisations and artists working together to ensure that cultural opportunities are open both to the local community and the creative sector and I look forward to seeing how this builds on the town’s current cultural activity.”

Blackpool Grand Theatre 2025 | MBP Photography

Local councillors were also asked to back spending plans in September 2024 which will see £75,000 invested over three years to develop the new Cultural Strategy for Blackpool.

Head of Arts at Blackpool Council, Carolyn Primett, informed attendants of a meeting of the council’s Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee that the town had already developed a vibrant arts scene with many local artists and creatives who had worked on projects such as neon lighting features for the Illuminations, attracting national attention.

Leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Lynn Williams, said of the project: “We are delighted that the Arts Council has recognised the amazing talent and creativity we have in Blackpool.

“This funding allows us to boost the delivery of key strategic activities, and an ambitious Cultural Strategy has been developed, led by a wide array of organisations across the town.

“There are plans for a new ‘cultural’ passport benefiting our children and young people; residencies and commissions for creatives to work in our neighbourhoods undergoing transformational regeneration; new signature cultural events for the town and opportunities for local creatives to become our cultural leaders of the future.

“There will also be investment to ensure the wealth of research and quality cultural programmes going on in Blackpool is shared.

“The Council is proud of our very talented creative residents and will continue to support this exciting programme and play its part as a key partner. Our ambition to be recognised as the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity by 2030 is well on its way!”

Clore Fellow Garth Gratrix of Abingdon Studios added: "I'm delighted to have formed part of the

Creative Blackpool Development Group. Abingdon Studios is a national provider for artist

development and locally based workspace provision for the creative community. This investment is an

exciting marker in the sand for forging new collaborations and strengthening the pipeline for arts and

culture, both for individual and organisational development opportunities.”

The Cultural Strategy states that Blackpool’s vibrant communities and rich cultural heritage are at the

heart of a culture that shines brightly towards a sustainable future, attracting diverse visitors and

creatives and producing world-class art.

