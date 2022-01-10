Blackpool show Bring It On The Musical forced to cancel by Covid restrictions
Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced that the producers of Bring It On The Musical are cencelling the tour.
The show producers say the impact of rising Covid-19 cases and self-isolation requirements have resulted in 13 cancelled performances and the show will no longer be able to continue.
Selladoor Worldwide said: “Cancelling 13 performances has resulted in an overwhelming loss of income for the production during a peak period that would otherwise have provided a vital financial backbone of the tour.
“This lost income, amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds, has sadly rendered the remainder of the tour financially unsustainable. It would be irresponsible for us to continue, and we therefore have no option but to cancel the remainder of the tour.”