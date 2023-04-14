News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool PierJam 2023: Organisers apologise as North Pier gig rescheduled due to ‘circumstances beyond their control’

PierJam 2023 – which was set to take place in Blackpool on April 29 – has been rescheduled, organisers have confirmed.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

PierJam, Blackpool’s popular dance event, was set to be held on North Pier on April 29.

But its organisers have announced the gig will be rescheduled due to “circumstances beyond [their] control”.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused but rest assured we are working hard to bring you an update as soon as possible and currently finalising the details on a new site and date this summer,” a spokesperson for PierJam said.

    All tickets were made automatically valid for the new date, but if you can’t make it for whatever reason, you are entitled to a refund.

    The spokesperson added: “Once we have finalised the details we will be in touch with the new dates and tickets options.

    “Again we apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support and patience at this time.”

    What is PierJam?

    PierJam 2023 has been rescheduled, organisers have confirmed (Credit: Mark Angelo Sampan)PierJam 2023 has been rescheduled, organisers have confirmed (Credit: Mark Angelo Sampan)
    PierJam 2023 has been rescheduled, organisers have confirmed (Credit: Mark Angelo Sampan)

    Set at the iconic seaside venue of Blackpool North Pier, PierJam is all about quality electronic music in an outdoor setting complete with hard-to-beat sea views.

