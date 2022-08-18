Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On to be shown to crowds on Promenade on big screen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert, which is being staged in association with MTV in the famous Tower Ballroom on Friday 2 September, will be live-streamed on a specially-erected screen on the nearby Tower Festival Headland.

It had already been announced that the concert and Switch-On moment would be streamed to a global audience via VisitBlackpool and MTV channels. Last year, that attracted more than 160,000 views from as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States.

The concert, which will be hosted by Becca Dudley, will include performances by Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt. It will then be followed by the official switch-on, triggering four months of Illuminations in the resort.

Last year's Switch-On

Almost 2,000 tickets for the show were issued via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “As always, there has been an overwhelming demand for tickets for the annual Switch-On concert. Over the past two years, we have been able to give people who couldn’t get tickets the opportunity to watch the show and Switch-On moment in their own homes via a live stream.

“This year, we are delighted to be able to announce that there will also be an opportunity for residents and visitors to join in the party atmosphere with that live stream being shown on the headland opposite The Blackpool Tower.

“Last year, thousands of people turned out on that headland just to see the lights come on. The screening of the show will give them the chance to be part of what is a uniquely special occasion.”

The event has long been the most important in the resort’s calendar with thousands of people flocking from all over the world to attend.

For full timings and details of the Illuminations Switch-On event, go to: www.visitblackpool.com/switchon

The 2022 Blackpool Illuminations have once again been extended by two months and will shine each night from September 2 to January 2, 2023.