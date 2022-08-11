Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grammy Award and three-time MOBO Award-winning rap star Fuse ODG and popular Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt join an all-star line-up that already includes Blue, Tom Grennan and Mae Muller.

The concert, to be staged in association with MTV in the famous Tower Ballroom on the night of Friday September 2, will be followed by the official Switch-On by legendary actor and comedian Johnny Vegas, triggering four months of Illuminations in the resort.

The concert and Switch-On moment will be live streamed to a global audience across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels, and event organisers are exploring the possibility of streaming the live event to an outdoor audience on the Tower Festival Headland.

Fuse ODG, a British-Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, is a mainstream superstar within the London rap scene who has sold over a million records, achieved five UK Top 10 Chart hit singles and been a near permanent fixture on the BBC Radio 1 playlist.

He has also been nominated for an MTV European Music Award and collaborated with artists such as Sean Paul, Wyclef and Major Lazer. The dancehall remix of Major Lazer’s Light It Up which features the vocals of Fuse ODG, has over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Nina Nesbitt will be appearing at Switch-On fresh from a series of summer festival appearances and after supporting Coldplay in two huge concerts at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Her new album, Älskar, will be released on the same day as the Switch-On celebration, and it will hopefully see her build on the huge accolades she has already received including more than 500 million streams for her previous album, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change.

Switch-on star Johnny Vegas follows in the footsteps of a host of national and international celebrities who have pulled the switch down the years including the likes of Peter Kay, Tim Burton, Alfie Boe, Diversity, Star Trek, Jayne Mansfield and Robbie Williams.

As well as the illumations, these are the other upcoming events to save in your diary:

Ride The Lights- one of the most magical nights in Blackpool’s event calendar when, for one night only, the six miles of Promenade will close to give cyclists an opportunity to get a sneak preview of the Illuminations on August 30.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool- watch the Blackpool night skies light up with four brilliant firework displays synced to music as teams from across the world battle it out. Three countries will participate over alternate Saturdays on September 17, October 1 and October 15, with the showcase event taking place on Friday 28 October sponsored by Coral Island.

Lightpool Festival- the award-winning Lightpool Festival returns with an amazing free-to-see programme of light installations, 3D projection shows, art trails, and stunning live performances from October 14-29.