SHOWADDYWADDY

Rock and roll favourites Showaddywaddy are back in town every Wednesday until August 24.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, Showaddywaddy have sold more than 20 million records and toured the globe for the last four decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showwaddywaddy

Tickets from £26.50. Under 16s £13.25

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

Working 9 to 5? Take a well-earned trip to A Country Night in Nashville on Thursday July 28 and Thursday August 11 and 25 for a night celebrating the joy of country music. This toe-tapping show perfectly captures the infectious energy and atmosphere of an evening in a buzzing honkytonk in downtown Nashville, with hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to The Chicks and Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves, all showcased by the amazing live band Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

Sing along with all the top country hits including Ring of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, Need You Now and The Gambler to name just a few.

A Country Night in Nashville

Tickets from £26.50. Under 16s £13.25

A SPECTACULAR NIGHT OF QUEEN

Go Radio Ga Ga for A Spectacular Night of Queen. This high-energy concert features fantastic lighting, staging and sound that perfectly captures the pomp and brilliance of Freddie Mercury and his iconic British band and will transport you back to the days when Queen ruled the airways. Performed by the renowned and extremely talented bands -Majesty on Saturday 30 July Saturday August 13, Supreme Queen on Saturday 20 and The Freddie AND Queen Experience on Saturday August 27.

They will all performing non-stop Queen anthems including Don’t Stop Me Now, We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.

Tickets from £26.50. Under 16s £13.25

ALSO..

You can also pick up your tickets now for One Night in Dublin, Elkie Brooks, The Upbeat Beatles, Waterloo- The Best of Abba, Vampire’s Rock – Ghost Train, One Night in

Texas and not forgetting our Summer Rock shows Rock for Heroes and The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight.