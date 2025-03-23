Blackpool Grand Theatre has benefited from extensive restoration and repairs to the famous Grade II* listed building thanks to £450,000 from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme.

The Grand Theatre is thrilled to announce the completion of an almost year-long restoration and repair project for the much-loved Blackpool building thanks to a share of £24.2 million through Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme.

The Grand was awarded £450,000 from the Arts Council to repair the Grade II* listed building’s stonework, replace and repoint damaged brickwork, restore the Victorian iron rainwater goods, and replace large areas of slate and lead on the two acres of roof.

This now ensures the safety of the building and allows audiences and visitors to access parts of the theatre which have previously been inaccessible for some years.

The legendary illuminated GRAND sign has not been seen twinkling below the famous verdigris copper dome since the 1970s and is now fully restored and shining like a cultural beacon, as is the theatre’s ‘pineapple’ finial that had sadly been destroyed during the storms of 2018.

Work commenced on The Grand in July 2024, with the building being swathed in scaffolding until February of this year to allow the conservation team access to complete the renovations and install new window frames at the rear of the Gallery, clean the stonework and gild the carved stone Grand Theatre letters above the theatre’s entrance canopy.

The Arts Council award marks the first phase of funding towards a £15 million Capital Development Plan that will futureproof the theatre, enrich Church Street and improve the experience of customer and visiting companies alike.

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “We are hugely grateful to Arts Council England for this significant and very timely investment in our heritage building, which has been struggling to cope with the impact of climate change and recent Irish Sea storms.

“The results of these specialist restoration works are terrific and make a demonstrable positive contribution to the revitalisation of the town centre. The capital investment has also realised a long-term ambition to recreate the much missed illuminated “GRAND” sign and return the theatre’s famous dome and iconic pineapple finial to their former glory.

“The Arts Council’s £450k support has also enabled us to use as match funds the generous donations given by the community and marks the beginning of the journey to fully restore Frank Matcham’s masterpiece!”

The Capital Investment Programme supports the Arts Council’s mission to ensure communities across the country have an infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive.

Awards from the Capital Investment Programme are received for building works and the purchase of equipment and other assets to improve access, seize on technological opportunities and reduce environmental impact.

This Government funding is part of Arts Council England’s investment to build stronger communities throughout England and helps secure the creative future of towns, villages and communities across England. This funding also aims to build a country filled with creative people and cultural communities.

Rebecca Ball, North Area Director, Arts Council England, said: “This is an exciting time for Blackpool Grand. The successful completion of this restoration paves the way for future development, while the theatre continues to showcase an eclectic and diverse programme for its audiences.

“I visited the theatre only a couple of weeks ago and saw first-hand the fantastic restoration that’s taken place. I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to support this work, ensuring that for years to come the theatre can continue to deliver creative opportunities, both for local communities in Blackpool and for the many visitors drawn to the town."

Managing Director of Bullen Conservation, Paul Cunniff, said of the work that had been undertaken over the last eight months: “It’s been a privilege for Mike, Steve and myself to return to Blackpool Grand Theatre and support our team in completing essential repair and restoration work on this iconic building.

“This project is a fantastic example of true collaboration between Adam, Colin and the team at the Grand Theatre, our dedicated workforce, Mark Trickett at Cassidy + Ashton and our skilled subcontractors.

“Through seamless teamwork, expertise and shared commitment, we have successfully delivered high-quality restoration work that preserves the theatre’s timeless beauty for future generations.

“Our highly skilled team carried out masonry, stonework and roof repairs, along with a pediment rebuild, roof redecoration and essential joinery and render restoration. We also applied gold leaf to the iconic Grand Theatre sign, ensuring this beloved landmark remains a proud part of Blackpool’s heritage for generations to come.”

Mark Trickett of the project management company Cassidy & Ashton added: “This refurbishment work, supported by the Arts Council and Blackpool Grand Theatre, will significantly improve a grade II* listed heritage asset and mean the theatre can continue to be enjoyed by the local community for generations to come.

“Helping to restore iconic, culturally significant buildings is always exciting and it’s been particularly pleasing to see architectural features such as the pineapple finial to the top of the dome and the stone ‘The Grand Theatre’ signage returned to their former glory.”

For further information on Blackpool Grand Theatre, please visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk