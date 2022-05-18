Blackpool film festival shines a light on the hidden gems of resort’s creative world

Intermission, which brings together short movies from ambitious filmmakers hailing from Blackpool to America, opens at The Regent Cinema on Church Street at 7.30pm on May 28.

Festival organiser Lee Bolton, 50, from South Shore, said: “Blackpool has a brilliant culture, but it feels like it’s hidden. I’ve been making films for 15 years now and I see lot of short films that people make independently, which people don’t get the chance to see on the big screen.

“These films are amazing, but they’re not getting an audience. We want to show off the talent we have and The Regent is the perfect place for it.

Shaggy Dog Story by Phil Perez

"We're showing 11 films of different lengths, four from local filmmakers. We've even got some coming from the states, so its international, but we also want to show the world what Blackpool has to offer.

“With short films, the people who make them are not tied down to any genre, so you see films that are outside the norm, and thats the beauty of it. There’s a few horrors in there, a few comedies, there’s something for all. There are no ratings on the films, so they can produce whatever they want.”

Films appearing at Intermission include File Not Found by Lindsay Bennett-Thompson, which follows a mentally unstable woman mourning the tragic death of her wife, Chapel of Rest by Iain Cash, which follows a priest called to perform the funeral of a stranger, and Shaggy Dog Story by Phil Perez, about a young girl caring for her terminally ill dog.

The Last Laugh by Paul Hendry sees three legendary British entertainers, Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse, come together in a backstage dressing room for a conversation on comedy, and Beached by Chloe Ireland tells the story of a Blackpool girl caught in the crossfire of her boyfriend and internet-famous best friend. Trio by Barnabus Walsh follows three criminals arguing about the details of their next nefarious plot.

The Last Laugh by Paul Hendry

The first half of the show will be made up of family-friendly films, while films rated 15 and above will take place after the intermission.

Lee said: “I think its a great line-up. There’s a lot of range there. There's a lot to enjoy.

“When you see a major film at the cinema, people come out and they don’t talk to each other, but with a film festival, it’s very much a community event. People are talking with each other, discussing the films, and the filmmakers and actors will be there as well to answer questions. It's really a place to be. We just want to show the films in the best light, and The Regent is definitely the place to do it.”

Tickets to the Intermission international film festival cost £5.50 for a single seat, or £11 for two, and can be bought online HERE.