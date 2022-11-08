Beth Nielsen Chapman: Grammy-nominated artist gearing up for Lytham St Annes gig

Having released her debut album over 40 years ago in 1980, Chapman has gone on to record seven number-one hit singles, with the list of artists who have covered her songs including the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Keb’ Mo, and Elton John.

Famed for her humour, resilience, and sense of wonder, Beth Nielsen Chapman’s personality and musical style is prominent in CrazyTown, which was produced by five-time Grammy Award winner Ray Kennedy who has previously worked with Shania Twain, John Mellencamp, and Taylor Swift.

“CrazyTown is a bit of a leap for me,” says Beth. “I’ve always loved being in the studio and making records, but this experience of these sessions with Ray producing really captured the feel and the breath of what happens when I perform live. There’s a spontaneity and immediacy to my vocals and the whole sound has a rawness and an edge that I really love.

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Most Popular

“It’s about navigating chaos,” she adds. “How, even despite everything being crazy, on some level one can trust that things are in divine order and that we will be OK. There’s a lot of groove and joy and fun on this album, along with a couple of deep dive ballads. I let go more on this record than I have ever before in my recording experiences.

“I turned to Ray and said ‘put me together a slamming band’, and boy did he ever!”

Combining elements of classic rock, blues, and pop, the album is deeply personal, exploring themes like navigating the ups and downs of life and love. For example, the epic ballad ‘The Edge’ is about losing her first husband to cancer in 1994

“It’s about acquiescing to the absolute depths of sadness and fear and a loss of trust in how to turn things around,” explains Beth. “Sometimes when we are in deep grief we have to speak about the experience because others are there in it too and writing about it and expressing it moves us through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Beth Nielsen Chapman will be performing at the Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday, November 15th. For more information and tickets, head to https://bethnielsenchapman.com/tour/