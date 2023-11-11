Blackpool has a lot to be proud of – like being the home of ballroom, the seasiders and the iconic Blackpool illuminations– but what about its music heritage?
The Blackpool Gazette asked its readers to name the best songs released by artists from Blackpool and nearly 200 people commented with their suggestions!
Below we have collected those of which we were able to find a picture for, but we appreciate there are many other local favourites out there!
1. Best songs from sandgrown'uns
Best songs released by artists from Blackpool according to readers. Photo: Getty
2. The Nolans - 'In the mood for dancing' and 'Gotta Pull Myself Together'
The group, which formed in Blackpool, received plenty of mentions Photo: submit/other 3rd party
3. The Cure - 'Close To Me'
The only continuous member of the group, Robert Smith (pictured) is from Blackpool. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
4. Pet Shop Boys - ‘Always on My Mind', 'It's a Sin' and 'West End Girls'
Chris Lowe (pictured with Neil Tennant in 2017) is from Blackpool. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images) Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
5. Jethro Tull - ‘Locomotive Breath’ and 'Up the Pool'
Three of the founding members were from Blackpool Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
6. Soft Cell - 'Tainted Love'
Instrumentalist David Ball is from Blackpoo. Photo: ANDREW WHITTON