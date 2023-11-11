News you can trust since 1873
Best songs released by artists from or connected to Blackpool including The Pet Shop Boys, The Cure and The Nolans

Blackpool has a lot to be proud of – like being the home of ballroom, the seasiders and the iconic Blackpool illuminations– but what about its music heritage?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT

The Blackpool Gazette asked its readers to name the best songs released by artists from Blackpool and nearly 200 people commented with their suggestions!

Below we have collected those of which we were able to find a picture for, but we appreciate there are many other local favourites out there!

Best songs released by artists from Blackpool according to readers.

1. Best songs from sandgrown'uns

Best songs released by artists from Blackpool according to readers. Photo: Getty

The group, which formed in Blackpool, received plenty of mentions

2. The Nolans - 'In the mood for dancing' and 'Gotta Pull Myself Together'

The group, which formed in Blackpool, received plenty of mentions Photo: submit/other 3rd party

The only continuous member of the group, Robert Smith (pictured) is from Blackpool.

3. The Cure - 'Close To Me'

The only continuous member of the group, Robert Smith (pictured) is from Blackpool. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chris Lowe (pictured with Neil Tennant in 2017) is from Blackpool. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

4. Pet Shop Boys - ‘Always on My Mind', 'It's a Sin' and 'West End Girls'

Chris Lowe (pictured with Neil Tennant in 2017) is from Blackpool. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images) Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Three of the founding members were from Blackpool

5. Jethro Tull - ‘Locomotive Breath’ and 'Up the Pool'

Three of the founding members were from Blackpool Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Instrumentalist David Ball is from Blackpoo.

6. Soft Cell - 'Tainted Love'

Instrumentalist David Ball is from Blackpoo. Photo: ANDREW WHITTON

