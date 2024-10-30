While we don’t want to reveal all 48 counties in order, eliciting what we can only imagine to be a War of the Roses-style argument over whose county is better, we were interested in breaking down which counties were considered the top when it comes to history and culture.
So who came out on top, and do you agree with The Telegraph’s rankings?
1. Greater London
Greater London came out on top, with the county having the most world heritage sites by virtue of Maritime Greenwich, Palace of Westminster and Westminster Abbey, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and the Tower of London. The area also has the most Mercury Prize winners born in the country with a total of 16 locals having scooped the prestigious musical award. | Adobe Stock
2. Kent
Kent came second in the rankings, with the county sharing the most English Heritage properties alongside Northumberland with a total of 27 each. | Adobe Stock
3. Devon
Devon came third on The Telegraph’s list, with the newspaper citing the county’s 177 museums and galleries, 34 National Trust listings, 13 English Heritage properties and – in Exeter – a cathedral and a Premiership Rugby team. | Adobe Stock
4. Somerset
Somerset comes in fourth on the list, with Exmoor National Park alongside Blackdown Hills, Cotswolds, Cranborne Chase and the West Wiltshire Downs, Mendip Hills and Quantock Hills ensuring Somerset holds the 2024 record for most National Trust listings for a country. | Ian Woolock/Adobe Stock
5. North Yorkshire
Sorry West Yorkshire - North Yorkshire comes fifth in The Telegraph’s list of the best counties for history and culture. Despite West Yorkshire ranking high due to having two Church of England cathedrals, North Yorkshire comes out on top due to the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales, four National Landscapes, 66 museums and galleries and 23 English Heritage properties among the newspaper’s considerations for its placement. | National World
6. Cumbria
Cumbria immediately scored big points with The Telegraph due to the Lake District, but with its 14 Michelin stars, 25 National Trust listings and 24 English Heritage properties, the weather in the area is the least of visitors worries when compared to what the county has on offer. | Adobe Stock