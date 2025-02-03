Almost everything you need to know ahead of the Berlin Film Festival’s 2025 programme announcement 🎞🎪

The Berlin International Film Festival is set to announce its programming of films for 2025 this week.

Richard Linklater’s latest work, Blue Moon, is one of 19 films competing for the coveted Golden Bear.

Here’s everything you might need to know ahead of this year’s film festival, including how to follow the red carpet arrivals live.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival is set to reveal its programming for 2025 this week (February 4 2025,) but there’s plenty already on offer at this year’s event.

Considered one of the ‘big three’ festivals taking place in Europe this year, the selection of films all competing for the hallowed Golden Bear have been announced ahead of this year’s opening gala - with Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon one of the biggest names in contention this year.

That film, featuring Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, Bobby Cannavale and The Substance’s Margeret Qualley, is based on “the opening night of Oklahoma!, the first project of Rodgers and Hammerstein's creative partnership, with Rodgers' former creative partner Lorenz Hart struggling with alcoholism and depression.”

This year will also see Tilda Swinton honoured at the opening night gala with an honorary Golden Bear, for her continued achievements in the field of cinema.

But what should you know about the Berlin International Film Festival ahead of the programme dropping this week - and does a win at the festival help with gaining momentum ahead of both the BAFTAs and Academy Awards?

What is the Berlin International Film Festival?

The Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, is one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, held annually in Berlin, Germany. Founded in 1951, it showcases a diverse range of films from around the globe, including feature films, documentaries, and short films.

The festival is renowned for its commitment to politically and socially relevant cinema, often highlighting ground-breaking and thought-provoking work. It is considered one of the 'big three' European film festivals, alongside the Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

What are this year’s opening and closing night films at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Tilda Swinton and Richard Linklater are just two of the names scheduled for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in 2025. | Berlin Film Festival/Getty Images

This year’s opening night gala at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival is set to have the premiere of Tom Tykwer’s latest feature film Das Licht (The Light) on February 13 2025. But alongside the opening night film, there is set to be a presentation of an Honorary Golden Bear - this year awarded to British actress, Tilda Swinton.

As of writing, the closing night film at the Berlin International Film Festival has yet to be confirmed - but the full programme announcement on February 4 2025 should answer that question immediately.

Does the Berlin International Film Festival have an awards ceremony?

Yes, the Berlinale features a prominent awards ceremony where films compete for a range of prizes; the most prestigious is the Golden Bear, awarded for Best Film.

Other notable awards include the Silver Bears for categories like Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, and the Jury Grand Prix. The festival also features specialized awards in categories like documentaries and short films.

This year’s competition entries

Ari - Léonor Serraille

Blue Moon - Richard Linklater

The Blue Trail - Gabriel Mascaro

Dreams - Michel Franco

Dreams (Sex Love) - Dag Johan Haugerud

Girls on Wire - Vivian Qu

Hot Milk - Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Ice Tower - Lucile Hadžihalilović

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - Mary Bronstein

Kontinental '25 - Radu Jude

Living the Land - Huo Meng

The Message - Iván Fund

Mother's Baby - Johanna Moder

Reflection in a Dead Diamond - Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani

The Safe House - Lionel Baier

Timestamp - Kateryna Gornostai

What Marielle Knows - Frédéric Hambalek

What Does That Nature Say to You - Hong Sang-soo

Yunan - Ameer Fakher Eldin

Who has previously won the top awards at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Several acclaimed directors and films have won the Golden Bear, showcasing the festival’s diverse selection of cinema. Notable past winners include Taxi (2015) by Jafar Panahi, a powerful commentary on life in Iran and Spirited Away (2002) by Hayao Miyazaki, an animated masterpiece that captivated audiences worldwide.

There were also wins for There Will Be Blood (2008) by Paul Thomas Anderson, a gripping exploration of ambition and greed in early 20th-century America and On Body and Soul (2017) by Ildikó Enyedi, a unique romantic drama set in an abattoir.

How many times has a Berlin International Film Festival winner won a BAFTA or Oscar?

While not as directly connected to the Oscars or BAFTAs as festivals like Cannes or Venice, several Berlinale winners have gone on to receive major international awards.

For example, Spirited Away won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and Asghar Farhadi's films, such as A Separation (which won a Silver Bear), later won both the Oscar and BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film.

While exact counts vary by year, Berlinale winners often gain critical acclaim globally, if not from the Academy directly.

When is the Berlin International Film Festival taking place?

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival begins on February 13 2025 and takes place until February 23 2025.

Are there any events I can watch online from this year’s Berlin International Film Festival?

You can indeed - Berlinale Live returns to the Berlin International Film Festival website for another year, offering pictures and video on demand of some of the red carpet premieres taking place this year.

Furthermore, all of the press conferences and Photo Calls, the Opening and the Awards Ceremony and all the buzz surrounding the Red Carpet outside the Berlinale Palast are streamed live on the website.

