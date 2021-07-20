BBC Radio One presenters Jordan North, Vick Hope and Greg James in Blackpool for Big Summer Break Out

"When you say going on holiday in the UK, this is probably the first town that comes to most peoples' heads," Jordan North told fellow presenters Greg James and Vick Hope ahead of a live appearance on BBC's The One Show on Monday.

And - of course - he was talking about Blackpool.

The trio were set to embark on a "BBC Radio One (BBCR1) Summer Break" tour, traversing the UK in a camper van which was to be revealed live on The One Show.

BBC Radio One presenters Jordan North, Greg James and Vick Hope are having a ball in Blackpool ... well, maybe not Greg, who is currently locked in a camper van on the Pleasure Beach. Pic: Radio 1’s Summer Break Out

Starting in the resort, Jordan and Vick, who present BBC Radio One's afternoon drive show, and Greg, the breakfast show presenter, would travel the length and breadth of the country meeting listeners for the first time since the pandemic began.

But the TV appearance came with a plot twist, and on Freedom Day - Greg had his taken away.

The breakfast presenter was shocked to learn that Vick and Jordan had actually planned BBCR1's Big Summer Break Out - and locked him in a camper van on Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Jordan told Greg his only means of escape was to guess a password he had chosen - which Greg must work out with his listeners via a series of clues.

BBC Radio One presenter Jordan North broadcasting from Nickelodeon Land's Avatar Airbender ride. Pic: Radio 1’s Summer Break Out

With Greg locked in the camper van, Jordan and Vick had their own fun in the resort, taking advantage of everything the town has to offer.

Jordan arranged for a giant picture of his face to be printed on the promenade next to the Comedy Carpet, and he and Vick spent time at the top of the Tower.

He was also filmed screaming in shock at the unexpected speed of Nickelodeon Land's Avatar Airbender ride, which he joked with listeners was "actually quite fast."

Lancashire lad Jordan, who grew up in Burnley, first hit the airwaves as a presenter at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station before moving to Preston's Rock FM.