He has held down the bass foundation with household name artists in Neal Schon and Journey, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Ted Nugent and The Dead Daisies as well as contemporary artists like Delores O’Riordan of The Cranberries.

Marco’s shows are eclectic and electric all in the same way and take you on a journey through his own diverse catalogue with some of the deepest soulful numbers you will ever hear. He really is an entertainer of the highest tier.

Completing his trio on this tour, with their own musical heritage, are Tommy Gentry (Gun) and Kyle Hughes (Bumblefoot). Those who have witnessed Marco will testify to him making a three piece band sound huge whether it is in a small club or an arena. The tour is a chance to hear brand new songs from his new album which is due for release later this year. Doors open 7.30pm.

Marco Mendoza will perform at The Waterloo on Saturday