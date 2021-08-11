Are they dating? David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admit secret crushes during filming of Friends
Rumours are flying after Friends actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted to 'crushing real hard on each other' in a revival of the hit 90s sitcom.
The pair, who played on-screen lovers Ross and Rachel from 1994 to 2004, confessed their feelings to host James Corden during a reunion show back in May - but said that the timing was never right to pursue a relationship off-screen.
David said: "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."
Following the HBO special, a secret source revealed the two were spending more 'quality time' together, and were spotted 'drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.'
They told Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there."
However, Schwimmer’s reps have said there are no truths to the romance rumours.
Away from the nostalgia of Central Perk, David Schwimmer is currently starring in Intelligence, a British sitcom about international cyber crime, while Jennifer is slated to star in Hail Mary, a film about a former Miss USA contestant hanging up her sash to become a successful sports manager.