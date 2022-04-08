And they're off - Grand National ride returns to action at Pleasure Beach on day of its namesake race

The Grand National was first opened in 1935 and is the only remaining twin-tracked rollercoaster in the UK. This means that it has two trains which race each other through the duration of the ride.

The ride has a number of features named after jumps featured in the famous horse race which it takes its name from. The trains climb the lifthill and then pass under the ride’s famous They’re Off sign. They then race through Becher’s Brook, Valentine’ and Canal Turn before returning to the Winning Post.

During the winter, the Grand National has undergone a programme of maintenance work carried out which will make for a more enjoyable experience for riders and ensure the ride’s longevity. The ride has also had work carried out of the station and exterior walls have now been replaced by stylish glass panelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand National ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach returns on the day of the famous race

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments, “I’m delighted that the Grand National is under starter’s orders and about to open to guests in time for Easter. It couldn’t have been better timing that the ride will reopen on the same day as its famous namesake is being run.