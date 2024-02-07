An international psychic medium is coming to Preston, Blackpool and Darwen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An international psychic medium who has featured on American radio has announced he will be coming to Lancashire for an evening of clairvoyance.

David Taylor, a 53-year-old spiritualist medium based in Cleveleys, used to present the radio show Psychic Brits on CBS back in 2013 which was broadcast live in the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David will be travelling all over Lancashire in the coming months including evenings at Preston, Darwen, Rossendale, Rawtenstall and Layton.

He said: “During the evenings I’ll aim to connect with people’s relatives and loved ones who have passed over and give people that evidence or pass a message onto them as well.

“I also work on a psychic link as well so they might get a bit of the future coming through as well whilst I’m giving them a message.”

It was at the age of seven that David had his first supernatural experience which led him on a path of spirituality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When I was seven I was away on holiday with my sister and her husband. I was playing on the beach and unknown to me I had become surrounded by water and was in the middle of a sand bank.

“The water was only ankle deep so it came as a great surprise when I started screaming louder and louder that I would not walk through the water to the extent that my brother-in-law had to carry me over the water and back to safety.

“It was only the next day when my sister was reading the paper that she realised there had been sharks in the next bay. I guess they were not getting their teeth into me then!”

In 2001, the medium’s spiritual journey continued at Bolton Spiritualist Church where he attended the awareness and development classes before he quickly moved on to holding Evenings of Clairvoyance and taking private bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a year later, he lost his father Ian Maclean, 63, to prostate cancer, which changed his view on mediumship.

His newly discovered understanding and sympathy for bereaved families served as his source of motivation when doing readings.

The dates for ‘An Evening of Clairvoyance with David Taylor’ are as follows:

Friday, February 23 at The Birley Arms in Warton, Preston

Tuesday, March 12 at Haslingden Cricket Club in Haslingden, Rossendale

Thursday, April 4 at Bridge Street Sports and Social Club in Darwen

Friday, April 12 at The Layton Institute in Layton, Blackpool

Thursday, July 4 at Rawtenstall Conservative Club in Rawtenstall